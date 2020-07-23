|
Clarksville Police Respond to a Shooting in Progress on West Concord Drive
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are in the area of 110 West Concord Drive investigating a shooting.
The crime scene is being processed at this time and interviews are being conducted.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The lead investigator is Detective Kurtich, anyone with information is asked to call 931.648.0656 ext. 5556, Tipsline 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
