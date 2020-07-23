|
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 23rd 2020
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)
Nightly, from 10:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.
Montgomery County
Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)
Resurfacing on SR 13 from near US 41A (SR 12) (LM 19.60) to SR 48 (LM 21.25).
Cheatham County
Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26
Davidson County
Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12
Interstate 440 Reconstruction
I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow
Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.
The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Lickton Pike (LM 7.22)
Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) to I-65, including bridge expansion
Installation of sign structure on I-24 Eastbound at Exit 56
Dickson County
Overhead Sign Installation
Dickson County, Williamson County, Rutherford County
Overhead Sign Installation
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System web site ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up to date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up to date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.
