Austin Peay State University Commencement Ceremonies to Stream Live
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University will host six commencement ceremonies on Thursday and Friday, August 6th-7th, 2020, to honor the University’s spring and summer graduates. Today, Thursday, August 6th, 2020, Austin Peay State University will host three ceremonies for spring graduates.
They are:
The ceremonies will be streamed live at https://apsu.edu/commencement/commencementinformation/webcast.php.
Friday Ceremonies
Tomorrow, August 7th, the Austin Peay State University will host another morning ceremony for spring graduates and two afternoon ceremonies for summer graduates. They are:
Friday’s ceremonies will be streamed live at https://apsu.edu/commencement/commencementinformation/webcast.php.
Attendees to follow CDC guidelines, have limited guests
All ceremonies will take place in the APSU Dunn Center and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) social distancing guidelines. All students, guests and Austin Peay State University employees will be required to follow established guidelines.
Because APSU will have to limit seating for each ceremony, students had to confirm their intent to participate. Those students received a limited number of tickets for their guests. Guests must have tickets to attend the ceremonies.
In order to provide as safe an environment as possible, all graduates and guests (3 years and older) must wear a face covering or mask while inside the Dunn Center.
For more information about the ceremonies, visit https://www.apsu.edu/commencement/.4
