Clarksville Christian School will begin Classes August 12th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School has gone to painstaking efforts to ensure they are able to begin the school year on campus as planned. Classes for the upcoming semester are scheduled to start August 12th, 2020, and the whole CCS family is excited to welcome students back to campus.

When the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic caused school closures last Spring, CCS faculty and staff began revamping their teaching model so students wouldn’t fall behind.

The lessons learned during the successful completion of the 2019-2020 school year served as a springboard for what came next.

CCS forged ahead, forming a COVID-19 Rapid Response Team. The expert team includes staff and CCS parents who are doctors, nurses, community health and safety authorities.

It was imperative to choose experts with a vested interest in the task set before them. The team’s primary mission was to research and clarify guidelines, restrictions and proposed practices. Additionally to establish a comprehensive system that would enable the best possible on-campus learning experience.

School leadership and the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team created “A Safe Return to Campus” guide outlining strategies and what to expect while on campus. The informative guidebook can be viewed at www.clarksvillechristianschool.org/community/publications.cfm

CCS has also expanded its staff in support of their small student-to-teacher ratio and to accommodate new student safety measures, which is advantageous for providing appropriate social distancing.

This year Clarksville Christian School will provide both campus-based classes for traditional learning and virtual options for families who choose to or need to keep their child at home for any reason. Before- and after-school programs and extracurricular activities are available as well with modified guidelines.

Enroll now by calling Michelle Roberts, Admissions Director, at 931.647.8180 or emailing *protected email*

Virtual tours are also available.

About Clarksville Christian School

Since their inception in 2007, Clarksville Christian School’s emphasis has been on the spiritual development of students paired with the integration of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) throughout all areas of their curriculum. Their aim has been to blend timeless principles for living with the most inspiring and advanced approaches to learning.

CCS, accredited by ACSI and Cognia (formerly AdvancED), seeks to provide Excellence in Education and Foundations in Faith. With nearly two dozen athletic teams, several clubs and student organizations, and many more extracurricular activities and events, the campus atmosphere in and out of the classroom allows students to thrive. CCS was voted “Best Private School” in Clarksville, TN, by Main Street Clarksville.

