Clarksville Deputy City Attorney Jeff Goodson elected president of Tennessee Municipal Attorneys Association

Clarksville, TN – Deputy City Attorney Jeff Goodson has been elected president of the Tennessee Municipal Attorneys Association by its members.

Goodson, who previously served as vice president and as secretary/treasurer of the organization, will serve as president for a one-year term through July 2021.

Goodson has worked in the Clarksville City Attorney’s Office since 2012 and previously worked in private practice in Nashville. He has won numerous important cases both in private practice and while employed by the City. He also has given numerous legal presentations and is a published legal author.

“This is truly quite an honor, and stands as a professional highlight and milestone for me,” Goodson said in a speech to TMAA members. “This association is the gold standard for attorney organizations and, for that matter, professional organizations of any sort throughout this State, and throughout the country. I’m looking forward to serving as President, and I want to thank you all for this very humbling and exciting opportunity.”

Goodson is a graduate of Harding University in Searcy, AR, and received his Juris Doctorate law degree in 2004 from the University of Memphis.

The Tennessee Municipal Attorneys Association is a statewide organization of attorneys, both in private practice and government employed, who provide legal representation to cities and towns across the state. The association promotes effective legal services for Tennessee municipalities and conducts continuing legal education pertinent to municipal corporations.

Traditionally, the association works closely with the Tennessee Municipal League to review case law decisions made by courts, and to review and draft proposed legislation in the Tennessee General Assembly that affects Tennessee cities.

The TMAA is part of the International Municipal Attorneys Association made up of attorneys from across the United States and Canada who represent cities and towns.

Lance Baker, Clarksville City Attorney, previously served as president of the TMAA in 2017-18.

