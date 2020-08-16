Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett swears in Interim Circuit Court Clerk Wendy Davis

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett swore in Wendy Davis as the interim circuit court clerk this afternoon.

Davis, who has been working as the Montgomery County Chief Deputy Circuit Court Clerk for 24 years, will serve as the interim circuit court clerk until the residents of Montgomery County vote a circuit court clerk into office on November 3rd, 2020.

The legislative body of Montgomery County Commissioners selected Davis to fill in as interim circuit court clerk at the August 10th formal county commission meeting.

Davis will begin serving as interim on August 16th, the day following the retirement of Cheryl Castle, who served the community in public safety and justice for almost 40 years.

“I appreciate Wendy’s willingness to serve as the interim circuit court clerk.” said Mayor Durrett. “Her experience allows us to continue serving the people of our County and our court system without interruption.”

For information about the services offered through Circuit Court, go to mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5700.

