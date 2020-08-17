Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Sewer System Smoke Testing Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department will conduct sewer line smoke testing on Convergys Way and Eubank Drive beginning today, August 17th through Friday, August 21st, 2020.

Smoke testing signs will be posted in the affected areas and Clarksville Gas and Water workers and vehicles will be present during the work.

Smoke testing is a cost-effective preventative maintenance method to identify possible defects, cracks or opening in the City’s wastewater collection system and to help crews locate areas in sewer lines for further examination.

For more information, please call the Clarksville Sewer Construction office at 931.553.2424.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Related Stories

Sections

Topics