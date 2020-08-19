Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Missing Person Franklin Luppe has been located

August 19, 2020
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff Office reports that missing person Franklin Luppe, 83, has beeen located.

MCSO had been searching for Luppe in the Adams, Tennessee area.

The family would like to thank all who assisted in his safe return.

Franklin Luppe has been found.

