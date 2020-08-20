U.S. Representative Mark Green introduces Resolution Demanding China Repay $1.6 Trillion in Debt

Washington, D.C. – This week, U.S. Representative Mark Green introduced a resolution demanding that China’s government immediately pay back $1.6 trillion in debt it owes to the American people.

The resolution, citing the untold devastation to American lives and livelihoods caused by China’s lies and economic malfeasance, calls on the People’s Republic of China to honor its financial obligations and repay the sovereign debt it owes to 20,000 American families across 46 states.

Representative Green said, “Between 1900 and 1940, China issued millions in sovereign debt to the United States, then defaulted on that debt.

Since then, China has refused to repay its debt, leaving 20,000 American families holding the bag. Enough is enough.

China must be held accountable for its repeated lies and malign behavior, and for the unparalleled destruction it has caused by unleashing the coronavirus on our country and the world.”

“We can no longer stand by and allow China to default on its obligations to our Nation under international law. My resolution calls on President Donald Trump to do everything in his power to achieve justice for the American people and compel China to honor its full faith and credit obligations to 20,000 American families, valued at $1.6 trillion according the American Bondholders Foundation.”

Senators Martha McSally (R-AZ) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) have introduced a companion resolution in the Senate.

Read the full text here .

