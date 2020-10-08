Central Civitan BBQ Chicken Dinners event set for Saturday, October 24th

Cunningham, TN – The Central Civitan is holding their annual BBQ Chicken Dinner event on Saturday, October 24th, 2020. The Adult Plate is just $8.00. Please purchase tickets ahead of time. You can purchase from any club member or contact Susie Yonkers at *protected email*

This is take out only. Each dinner includes a 1/2 chicken, with baked beans, slaw, and a beverage. Pick up will be at the Central Civitan building located between Hwy 13 and Alonzo Place in Cunningham, TN.

Central Civitan has stocked up on take-out trays, so you can take home your delicious Chicken BBQ Dinners.

Pick-up time for pre-sold dinners will be Saturday, October 24th from 3:30pm to 6:00pm. Purchase ahead of time!

Curb side service. Just drive up to the Central Civitan building on Alonzo Place, hand them your tickets and your dinners will be brought to you while you wait in your vehicle.

Tickets purchased for the cancelled April 25th dinner will be honored.

To find the event, travel to the Highway 48/13 split just south of Montgomery Central Elementary School. Turn west on Hwy 13. Shortly, across from the Cunningham post office, Alonzo Place will be on the right.

All proceeds from the BBQ Chicken Dinner sales benefit schools, fire departments, persons in need, etc. in southern Montgomery County.

About the Central Civitan

The Central Civitan Club, for example, supports the local Boy and Girl Scout troops. The club provides financial assistance to victims of house fires in the communities south of the Cumberland River. It supports educational and extracurricular activities of the students, teachers and staff of both Montgomery Central High School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

It also supports the Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League as well as the #BeMoreLikeWade 5K Scholarship Run/Walk/Crawl. These are just a few of the activities the Club supports.

They also fund scholarships for and support many educational and extra-curricular activities of the students, teachers and staff at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Central Middle School and Montgomery Central Elementary School as well as Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics