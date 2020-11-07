Senator Lamar Alexander Statement on Counting of Votes in Presidential Election

Maryville, TN – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today, Saturday, November 7th, 2020, released the following statement on the counting of votes in the presidential election:

“After counting every valid vote and allowing courts to resolve disputes, it is important to respect and promptly accept the result. The orderly transfer or reaffirming of immense power after a presidential election is the most enduring symbol of our democracy.”

