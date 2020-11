Clarksville Transit System buses will run normal routes on Veterans Day

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit System (CTS) buses will run regular routes on Veterans Day, November 11th, 2020 and maintain operating hours of 5:00am to 9:00pm.

The CTS office, along with other City offices, will be closed.

For route information, go to www.cityofclarksville.com/344/Routes

As a reminder, City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Thursday, November 12th.

