City of Clarksville Offers HVAC Repair Aid for Eligible Homeowners

Clarksville, TN – As temperatures continue to rise this summer, the City of Clarksville’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department reminds residents that help is available for low-to-moderate-income homeowners in need of HVAC repair or replacement.

The Home Repair Program provides vital assistance to qualifying residents who are facing unsafe or unlivable conditions in their homes. With extreme heat posing serious health risks, especially for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and families with young children, the department is prioritizing HVAC system repair and replacement during these critical months.

“Our goal is to ensure that Clarksville residents can remain safe and comfortable in their homes this summer,” said LaVon Bracey, Project Manager for Neighborhood and Community Services.

“Access to proper cooling is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. We are proud to provide this support to the people who need it most.”

Eligible repairs may include:

Air conditioning unit repair or replacement

Minor ductwork repairs

Emergency cooling-related repairs

To qualify, homeowners must meet income eligibility requirements and reside within the Clarksville city limits, as well as be current on their property taxes. The application process is simple, and funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested residents can learn more and apply by visiting www.clarksvilletn.gov/1372/Home-Repair-Program or calling 931.648.6133 for assistance.

Stay cool and safe this summer with help from the City of Clarksville.

About Neighborhood and Community Services

The City of Clarksville’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department works to build thriving, inclusive neighborhoods by providing support services, community development initiatives, and housing assistance programs to improve the quality of life for all Clarksville residents.

The Department’s mission is to revitalize neighborhoods, preserve or create affordable housing opportunities, and advocate for the marginalized.