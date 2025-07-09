77.7 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
TWRA Reports One Fatality During Operation Dry Water Over July 4th Weekend

News Staff
By News Staff
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency boat patroling

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reports there was a single fatality over the July 4th holiday and Operation Dry Water weekend.

The incident occurred on Center Hill Lake shortly before 6:00pm Thursday evening (July 3rd) when a 57-year-old Brentwood woman jumped into the water from a ski boat and was fatally injured by the prop.

The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled the holiday statistics after receiving reports from the Agency’s four regions. There were three injury incidents across the state, along with 24 alcohol-related boating under the influence (BUI) arrests.

Additionally, officers made an arrest for public intoxication and one warrant arrest. Several written warnings and verbal warnings were issued, mostly due to marine events and compliance issues. The Agency’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV) also assisted in the recovery of a drowning victim.

TWRA’s total number of boating-related fatalities this year stands at 13 as compared to 11 through the July 4th holiday period last year. Operation Dry Water is a period of increased enforcement and education about the dangers of impaired boating around July 4th, one of the busiest times for boating activity in the year.

