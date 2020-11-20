Clarksville Police arrest Two in connection with Roselawn Drive Shooting

Clarksville, TN – On November 14th, 2020, Clarksville Police responded to the area of Roselawn Drive for a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found a residence that had been shot while several people were present at the residence.

Witnesses reported a vehicle traveled on Roselawn Drive and the passenger fired numerous shots at that residence.

Through the investigation, Richard Kenny Woodson 35, B/M was identified as the individual who fired the shots and Deshaya Allen 19, B/F was identified as being present in the vehicle that fired the shots.

Richard Kenny Woodson, 35 was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with Attempted Murder, his bond is set at $5.5 million. Woodson had been out on bond for a previous homicide charge.

Deshaya Allem, 19, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with Attempted Murder, Bond: $500,000.00

Clarksville Police are requesting any footage from surveillance cameras that citizens may possess.

Please contact Detective Darren Koski, 931.648.0656, Ext. 5286, Tipsline, 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

