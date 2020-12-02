Clarksville area Pets of the Week for December 2nd, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of December 2nd, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Onyx is a young male mixed breed. He is medium sized and his vaccinations are up to date. This handsome boy walks well on a leash and is eagerly awaiting his new home.

Roberta is an adult female domestic short hair with beautiful green eyes. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are up to date. Roberta would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Caroline is a 3-year-old, 25-pound spayed female Dachshund/Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is house and crate trained and gets along well with other dogs. She is a very laid-back girl who will happily relax on her bed or next to you. She loves to run and play, and her favorite treat is peanut butter. She is a smart girl who learns fast. Caroline does well with adults and with older children.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Mystery is a 2-year-old longhaired girl. She was adopted as a kitten and returned when her owners needed to rehome her. She is a sweet girl who takes a few moments to get comfortable with a new person. She reaches out to pat you with her paws when she wants attention, and is a talker. She loves to snuggle and likes other cats but also likes her own space. Mystery is spayed and all her vet work is being updated.

Find her at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Glamour is a 1 ½-year-old spayed female domestic short hair. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. Glamour is a love cat who lives to share her love with you. She likes to hang-out with you, interrupted by some play time and a nap.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stonewall is a handsome 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair with unusual markings and mesmerizing green eyes. He is fully vetted and litter box trained. Stonewall is a friendly boy and would make a great companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas is an adult neutered male pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. He is energetic and has done well with children but may need to be watched around little ones due to his excitement. He does well with most dogs and is eager to please. He is house and crate trained. Atlas is heart worm positive and his treatment is being paid for.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Shaggy is a 3-year-old, 40-pound spayed female pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. She has been at the rescue for over 6 months. She is fully vetted and house trained. Shaggy loves people and gets along well with other dogs. She is a very sweet and loving girl who would make an excellent companion.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Zeke is a handsome young Malinois/shepherd mix. He is people pleasing, and knows most commands. Zeke is a high energy boy. He loves to chase tennis balls, and play tug with a rope. He is fully vetted and neutered.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

Related Stories

Sections

Topics