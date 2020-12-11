Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

APSU Women’s Basketball adds game with Southern Illinois for Saturday

December 11, 2020 | Print This Post
 

APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN – For the first time this season, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball has announced a schedule addition for the upcoming non-conference slate.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

The APSU Governors will travel to Southern Illinois for a 3:00pm, Saturday contest at the Banterra Center. After Saturday’s game with the Salukis, Austin Peay State University is scheduled to wrap up non-conference play when they host Chattanooga for a 4:30pm, December 15th game in the Dunn Center.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, scheduling updates can come quickly and with little notice.

Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWBB on Twitter for the latest updates.

Updated December Schedule (as of 12/10)

  • 3:00pm, December 12th – Southern Illinois (Road)
  • 4:30pm, December 15th – Chattanooga (Home)
  • 6:00pm, December 19th – Murray State (Road)
  • 5:00pm, December 30th – Tennessee State (Road)

Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives