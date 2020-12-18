Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases Winter Holiday Outpatient Schedule

December 18, 2020
 

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient and specialty services will have modified hours this holiday season.

The hospital remains open 24/7 for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services. Please see the charts below for clarification of outpatient services offered over the holidays.

After COVID Triage and Clinic hours, if you suspect you may have acquired COVID-19 Coronavirus and need medical advice, call 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677, option 4 for the Military Health System Advice Line.

BACH Holiday Schedule

BACH

Family/Retiree service

Thursday, Dec.

24

Christmas Eve

Friday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day

Thursday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve

Friday, Jan. 1 New Year’s Day

COVID Clinic and

Triage Line

Open 7 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Closed

Open 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Closed

Air Assault Family, Byrd Family, Gold Army and Young Eagle Medical Homes

Closed (executive order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

Open normal hours All Family Medical Homes receive care at Screaming Eagle Medical Home (Medical Office Building One, next to Tennova Hospital)

Holiday Closed

Screaming Eagle Medical Home

Closed (executive order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

Open normal hours

Holiday Closed

BACH Soldier service

Thursday, Dec. 24

Friday, Dec. 25

Thursday, Dec. 31

Friday, Jan. 1

Byrd Soldier Medical Home

Closed (executive order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

Closed – All Soldiers receive care at

LaPointe

Holiday Closed

Campbell Army Airfield Soldier

Clinic

Closed (executive order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

Closed – All Soldiers receive care at

LaPointe

Holiday Closed

LaPointe Soldier Medical Home

Closed (executive order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

Open normal hours

Holiday Closed

 


 

BACH Specialty services

Thursday, Dec. 24

Friday, Dec. 25

Thursday, Dec. 31

Friday, Jan. 1

BACH Physical Therapy

Closed (executive order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

Open normal hours

Holiday Closed

Byrd Physical Therapy

Closed (executive order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

Closed

Holiday Closed

LaPointe Physical Therapy

Closed (executive order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

Open normal hours

Holiday Closed

Adult Behavioral Health

Closed (executive order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

All Adult services consolidates to BACH’s E Building’s Multidisciplinary Clinic

Holiday Closed

Child and Family Behavioral Health

Closed (executive order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

Open normal hours

Holiday Closed

Lab Outpatient services

Closed (executive order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

Open normal hours

Holiday Closed

Medical Specialties

Closed (executive order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

Closed

Holiday Closed

Surgical Services

Open for emergency services

Holiday Closed

Open for emergency services

Holiday Closed

Women’s Health

Clinic

Closed (executive

order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

Open normal hours

Holiday Closed

Emergency Center/Inpatient

services

Open 24/7

Open 24/7

Open 24/7

Open 24/7

Main Hospital Pharmacy

Closed (executive order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

Closed – prescriptions available at Town

Center Pharmacy

Holiday Closed

Town Center

Pharmacy

Closed (executive

order federal holiday)

Holiday Closed

Open 8 a.m. until

5 p.m.

Holiday Closed

 

To reach the Triage team for COVID-related health concerns, utilize TRICARE Online Secure Messaging portal and select a web visit, which will allow patients to complete a COVID-screening questionnaire at their own convenience rather than by phone via the COVID-Triage Line.

After the questionnaire is completed, COVID-Triage Nurses will contact you via a secure message or phone the following business day. This will reduce patients wait time on the phone especially during high call volume. Beneficiaries should call 911 if they experience difficulty breathing or any other medical emergency.

LaPointe Soldier Medical Home pharmacy, radiology, audiology, optometry and laboratory services will follow the same schedule as their medical home during the holiday schedule. Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm.

With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, you can schedule web visits with your doctor, book appointments, communicate with the COVID-Triage Nurses, request and review lab and test results, email your doctor a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.


