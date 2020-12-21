This Week at APSU: APSU Board of Trustees to name next University President during December 21st meeting

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, December 21st, 2020 at 1:00pm, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host a special called meeting to select the University’s 11th president.

On December 4th, the APSU presidential search committee announced the three finalists for the University presidency – Dr. Michael Licari, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Indiana State University; Dr. Jaime Taylor, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Marshall University; and Dannelle Whiteside, interim president of Austin Peay State University who previously served as the University’s vice president for legal affairs.The three candidates visited campus last week for a wide range of interviews with students, faculty, staff, University leadership and members of the Austin Peay State University community.

“This week the Presidential Search Committee will meet to discuss the finalists and will review the community’s feedback on the finalists,” Mike O’Malley, chair of the search committee and chair of the APSU Board of Trustees, said. “The Search Committee will also develop its report for the Board of Trustees.”

The December 21st virtual meeting will be livestreamed at https://apsu.zoom.us/j/84984387346.

Happy holidays from APSU!

We wish you a cheerful holiday season from your Austin Peay State University family!

Please enjoy the above video celebration featuring performances by some of our talented Govs. Thank you to the APSU Department of Music and the APSU Department of Communications for their contributions to this video.

*Please note that some performances included in this video were recorded prior to the pandemic. Performers do not wear masks in all videos.

Thank you for being a friend of Austin Peay State University. We hope the coming year will bring you comfort and prosperity.

Don’t forget to power down before going home

As students and faculty head home for winter break at Austin Peay State University, a new internal campaign is asking them to help conserve energy before they leave.

Last year, APSU saved $1,000 every day through its conservation efforts, which translates to the electricity used by four households for an entire year.

Before leaving campus, students living in residence halls are asked to:

Unplug all electronics.

Empty and unplug refrigerators.

Turn the thermostat to the lowest setting.

Close the blinds in their rooms.

Faculty members also are asked to power down their offices for the winter break. Austin Peay State University will close on Wednesday, December 23rd, for the winter holiday and reopen January 4th.

For more information on this campaign, visit https://www.apsu.edu/sustainability/winter-break-energy-savings.php.

