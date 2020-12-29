Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Women’s Basketball game at Tennessee State Postponed

APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball game at Tennessee State, Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 has been postponed.

The game will be rescheduled to a later date due to the Ohio Valley Conference’s COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols and contact tracing that resulted in Tennessee State not having the necessary number of student-athletes available for the contest.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

The APSU Governors will now begin preparation for their conference home opener, as they are set to host Eastern Kentucky for a 1:00pm, Saturday contest in the Winfield Dunn Center.

With the postponement of the women’s game, the men’s game that was scheduled to tip-off at 8:00pm has been moved to a 7:00pm start time.


