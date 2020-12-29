|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: November 29th, 2020 Newer: APSU Men’s Basketball game at Tennessee State moved to 7:00pm Tip-Off »
APSU Women’s Basketball game at Tennessee State Postponed
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball game at Tennessee State, Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 has been postponed.
The game will be rescheduled to a later date due to the Ohio Valley Conference’s COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols and contact tracing that resulted in Tennessee State not having the necessary number of student-athletes available for the contest.
The APSU Governors will now begin preparation for their conference home opener, as they are set to host Eastern Kentucky for a 1:00pm, Saturday contest in the Winfield Dunn Center.
With the postponement of the women’s game, the men’s game that was scheduled to tip-off at 8:00pm has been moved to a 7:00pm start time.
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Basketball, APSU Dunn Center, APSU Men's Basketball, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Basketball, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Eastern Kentucky, Game Postponed, Lady Govs, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Tennessee State
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.