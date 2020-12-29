APSU Women’s Basketball game at Tennessee State Postponed

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball game at Tennessee State, Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 has been postponed.

The game will be rescheduled to a later date due to the Ohio Valley Conference’s COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols and contact tracing that resulted in Tennessee State not having the necessary number of student-athletes available for the contest.

The APSU Governors will now begin preparation for their conference home opener, as they are set to host Eastern Kentucky for a 1:00pm, Saturday contest in the Winfield Dunn Center.

With the postponement of the women’s game, the men’s game that was scheduled to tip-off at 8:00pm has been moved to a 7:00pm start time.

