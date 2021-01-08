Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett picks Stephanie Morlock as New Purchasing Agent

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has chosen Stephanie Price Morlock as the next purchasing agent. She will be replacing Missy Davis who is retiring in March of this year.

Price Morlock has worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) since 2004, where she started as an administrative assistant.

In 2007 she moved to the position of deputy, as a school resource officer, and was promoted to her current administrative role as a budget analyst in 2016.

Her responsibilities as a budget analyst include analysis, preparation, and maintenance of the MCSO budgets, as well as overseeing all financial aspects for MCSO.

“Stephanie brings great experience to the purchasing department and is very familiar with County operations. We are thrilled to have her as a part of the leadership team,” said Mayor Durrett.

“I am elated to have been chosen as Montgomery County’s next purchasing agent. I look forward to working with the purchasing office staff and continuing to serve the employees and citizens of Montgomery County,” said Price Morlock.

Price Morlock holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice-Homeland Security from Austin Peay State University, an M.S. in Management and Leadership, and is designated as a certified public administrator through the University of Tennessee.

Her primary responsibility as the county purchasing agent will be the procurement of all supplies, materials, equipment, and contractual services required for any and all departments supported by or under the control of Montgomery County Government which encumbers any of those funds.

