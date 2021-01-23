Austin Peay State University’s annual Candlelight Ball to be held Virtually

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Alumni Relations Office announced it will host a virtual 37th Annual Candlelight Ball instead of a traditional, in-person event.

Last year’s ball was canceled because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The University and the Candlelight Ball Committee initially hoped to host an in-person ball this May at the Omni Hotel in Nashville, but that city’s safety protocols made it difficult to organize a large-scale, black-tie event.

“This was a hard decision to make because the Candlelight Ball is not only this University’s premier social event, but it also raises money for student scholarships,” Dannelle Whiteside, interim APSU president, said. “We will miss seeing and connecting with everyone in person this year, but I hope we can still come together as a community to support our students during the virtual event.

“I also would like to thank our Candlelight Ball Committee, under the direction of co-chairs Kathryn Minniehan and Kayla Morgan, for their tireless efforts with this event,” Whiteside added. “And the University also extends its appreciation to the event’s presenting sponsors – F&M Bank, Planters Bank, APSU College of Business, Kennedy Law Firm, Spring Creek Pediatric Dentistry, and Fortera Credit Union – and all underwriters for their continued support in raising money for student scholarships.”

Austin Peay State University’s Office of Alumni Relations will provide information about the virtual Candlelight Ball in the next few weeks. During that event, the University will honor last year’s award winners – Sammy Stuard, recipient of the Wendell H. Gilbert Award, and Kevin and Rhonda Kennedy, recipients of the Spirit of Austin Peay State University Award. The awards honor those who have significantly contributed to Austin Peay through sustained service made a generous contribution to the University or brought recognition to APSU through their success. The honorees exemplify excellence and integrity and their accomplishments inspire others.

Austin Peay State University will host an online auction, with the proceeds benefiting the Candlelight Ball Scholarship Endowment. Alumni Relations will provide information on the auction in the coming weeks.

Sections

Topics