Hopkinsville Community College’s Spring Graduation events are set for May 3rd

Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) spring commencement will take place across two ceremonies on Friday, May 3rd at noon and 3:00pm.

The first ceremony, held at noon, will be for students earning a technical associate of applied science degree (AAS), diploma or certificate. Participating students should arrive by 11:30am. The 3:00pm ceremony will be for students earning associate of arts (AA) or associate of science (AS) degrees.

Participating students should arrive by 2:30pm. Both events will be held on the College’s Hopkinsville Campus in the Auditorium Building, Thomas L. Riley Lecture Hall. Tickets are required for entry to the noon and 3:00pm ceremonies and can be obtain through a graduating student.

According to HCC Registrar Tiffanie Witt, 387 students have applied for 732 credentials – 203 two-year degrees, 15 diplomas and 514 certificates. The total number of credentials to be awarded is an increase of approximately 17 percent compared to one year ago.

Presiding at the ceremony will be HCC President Dr. Alissa Young, who will also present graduation credentials to the class of spring 2024. Various academic award winners will be recognized along with the announcement of HCC’s Spirit Cup winner.

HCC’s Nurse Pinning Ceremony for registered nursing graduates will also take place on Friday, May 3rd at 9:00am in the Auditorium Building, Thomas L. Riley Lecture Hall.

Both commencement ceremonies and nurse pinning will be streamed on HCC’s YouTube channel. Videos will be available to view on replay.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.