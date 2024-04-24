66.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Softball gets hot late to defeat Tennessee Tech, 5-2
Sports

APSU Softball gets hot late to defeat Tennessee Tech, 5-2

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball rallies to down Tennessee Tech. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Softball rallies to down Tennessee Tech. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team came from behind by scoring five runs over its final three at-bats versus Tennessee Tech Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field to come away with a non-conference 5-2 victory.

Trailing 2-0 after three innings, The Governors (19-26) cut the Golden Eagles (19-21) lead in half with a run in the bottom of the fourth, with Megan Hodum leading off the bottom of the inning with a triple and score a batter later on a ground ball by Kylie Campbell.

The bottom of the fifth would see Austin Peay State University take its first lead of the day as they scored two runs to go up 3-2.

Mea Clark would open the inning with a double, followed by a walk to Raylon Roach and a sacrifice bunt by Gabi Apiag to put runners at second and third.

Morgan Zuege would then tie the score, 2-2, with a ground out that scored pinch runner Kiley Hinton, followed by the go-ahead run scoring on a single through the right side by Hodum.

The APSU Govs would tack-on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Brie Howard and Kendyl Weinzapfel reaching on back-to-back one-out single and score on Clarks’ second double of the day, for the 5-2 final.

Ashley Martin (3-2) picked up the win for the APSU Govs, throwing 4.1 innings of shutout relief, giving up just one hit and strikeout out one.

Between the Lines

The two doubles recorded by Austin Peay State University’s Mea Clark was her first career two-double game.

Morgan Zuege tied a career single-game best with six assists.

Austin Peay State University’s defense turned two double plays, giving them 17 on the season.

The APSU Govs have now recorded 14 triples this season, the most by a Govs team since 1996 season.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter) and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com. In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season.

Visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team closes out its final home games of the 2024 season this weekend at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field as they host Florida Gulf Coast for a three-game Atlantic Sun Conference series.

Previous article
Hopkinsville Community College’s Spring Graduation events are set for May 3rd
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online