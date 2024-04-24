Nashville Sounds come up short against Louisville, 2-1

Louisville, KY – The excitement in Robert Gasser’s return to the mound was dampened on Wednesday, as the Nashville Sounds (11-12) failed to come through with a big hit late in a 2-1 loss to the Louisville Bats (11-12) at Louisville Slugger Field.

Trailing by a run through five, the Sounds managed to get a run across to tie things in the sixth. Andruw Monasterio walked and advanced to third on a double by cleanup hitter Isaac Collins. That set the table for Eric Haase, who’s groundout to shortstop brought Monasterio home and made it a 1-1 game. However, a solo homer by Louisville’s P.J. Higgins in the seventh off Corbin Martin (0-1) was the difference. Nashville put a couple of runners on in the ninth but failed to bring any home in the one-run defeat.

Gasser made his return to the Sounds rotation after coming off the injured list before the game. The reigning International League Pitcher of the Year pitched beautifully through the first two innings, retiring all six batters faced and striking out the side in the second. The Bats got to Gasser in the fourth, turning a leadoff double into a run to go up 1-0. He finished with four hits, a walk, and five strikeouts, totaling 49 pitches and 32 strikes in the four-inning outing.

Reliever James Meeker followed Gasser and worked 2.0 scoreless innings, including a pair of strikeouts. Martin battled and managed to keep Louisville at two runs after surrendering the homer, getting four outs before Nolan Blackwood got out of a jam in the eighth, retiring a pair of Bats.

The Sounds had just two hits in the matinee, with Collins’ sixth inning double and a single by Noah Campbell in the second being it for the visitors. Campbell was on base twice more after the single, reaching by error in the fourth and a hit by pitch in the ninth.

Game three of the six-game series is tomorrow night at Louisville Slugger Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:30pm CT. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (0-1, 9.28) will matchup against right-hander Carson Spiers (0-0, 3.50).

Post-Game Notes

The Nashville Sounds have lost consecutive games for the first time since April 11th-April 12th game one at Memphis.

Robert Gasser became the 13 th Sounds pitcher since 2005 to reach 200 career strikeouts with his strikeout of Connor Capel in the second inning. He passed former Sound Caleb Boushley for 12 th on the list (since 2005) and now has 202 in his Nashville Sounds career.

Sounds pitcher since 2005 to reach 200 career strikeouts with his strikeout of Connor Capel in the second inning. He passed former Sound Caleb Boushley for 12 on the list (since 2005) and now has 202 in his Nashville Sounds career. The Sounds had three batters get hit by a pitch today (Eric Haase in the 2nd, Tyler Black in the 3rd and Noah Campbell in the 9th). It’s the most in a game since July 20th, 2023 vs. Jacksonville (also 3).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.