This Week at APSU: Take a tour to see a new Art Exhibit or the Campus Arboretum

Clarksville, TN – The Katrina Chronicles – “a densely narrative exhibition where artist/storyteller Peter Precourt presents a series of personal stories as a way of dealing with his experience of losing most of his possessions and artwork in the devastation that Hurricane Katrina” – is open at Austin Peay State University’s The New Gallery through February 12th.

But you also can see the exhibit from the safety of your home in a newly launched 360-degree virtual walk-through that is integrated with an “artist-led” gallery tour.

Click here to see the virtual walk-through.

The walk-through includes a transcript of Precourt’s audio and a downloadable and printable gallery guide with an exhibition essay by Veronica Kavass.

Precourt also will have an artist lecture via Zoom on February 3rd at 6:00pm. Register here for this free talk.

If you want to see the exhibit in person, The New Gallery is in the Art + Design building on campus. Hours for The New Gallery are 10:00am-3:00pm. Tuesday-Thursday closed on weekends and holidays, and follows the university’s academic calendar. To maintain social distance measures, a 15-person limit rule will be in effect.

For more information on this exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

The New Gallery offers free and public exhibits and artist talks with support from The APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the APSU Department of Art + Design. To see upcoming events, click here.

To read more about The Katrina Chronicles, click here.

While you’re on campus, take a stroll and notice the trees

Austin Peay State University’s wooded campus is home to all of the state’s popular, native trees and more – about 130 different species, including all 22 native oak species – prompting the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council to certify Austin Peay State University as an official arboretum last fall.

“We’ve actually had an arboretum on campus for the last few years, but this adds a little more validation,” Wes Powell, APSU assistant director of landscape and grounds, said. “This certification puts us in a state-wide network where people can go to the website and find an arboretum and a plant map. We have all the trees identified and mapped on our website.”

Powell originally established the Austin Peay Arboretum in 2015, using a plant inventory created by Dr. Dwayne Estes, APSU botany professor, and Dr. Chris Gentry, APSU geosciences professor.

Since 2017, the University’s grounds and horticulture crews have corrected any maintenance needs on existing trees while also adding 45 new species to campus.

For information on Austin Peay State University’s Arboretum, visit https://www.apsu.edu/sustainability/Arboretum.php. If you want to support the arboretum with a financial gift, contact University Advancement at *protected email* .

APSU Govs home games this week

Men’s basketball hosts Belmont at 7:30pm January 28th and Tennessee State at 4:00pm January 30th.

hosts Belmont at 7:30pm January 28th and Tennessee State at 4:00pm January 30th. Women’s basketball hosts Murray State at 6:00pm January 26th, Belmont at 4:30pm January 28th, and Tennessee State at 1:00pm January 30th.

Other events on campus

