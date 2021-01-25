|
|
|
|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,479 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, January 25th, 2021
Nashville, TN – On Monday, January 25th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 605,335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 1,479 cases from Sunday’s 603,856. There have been 7,431 (+80) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
F O R T Y S I X new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is 15,200. Eight of the new cases reported today were in the age group of 5-18 year olds. There have been 153 (+4) deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
There have been T W E L V E new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is 7,930. There have been eighty eight (+1) deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. E I G H T new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is 3,503. There have been thirty two (+1) deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
S I X new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is 5,590. There have been eighty two deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.
There has been one new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 952. There have been twenty six (+1) deaths in Houston County due to the virus. One new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Benton County. The total is 1,341. There have been thirty five deaths in Benton County due to the virus.
FOUR new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is 1,377. There have been seventeen deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There has been one new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 3,183. There have been sixty two (+1) deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
E I G H T new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is 2,699. There have been sixty (+1) deaths in Henry County due to the virus. There has been one new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 1,122. There have been twenty deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.
There have been E I G H T E E N new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is 5,562. There have been sixty two deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 73,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 203 cases from Sunday’s 73,045. There have been 697 (+4) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University, there are now a total of 25,188,728 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 111,573 cases in 48 hours from Sunday’s 25,077,155. There have now been 419,696 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 1,2021 deaths from Sunday’s 418,494.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
|
|
