Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Water outage planned on section of Madison Street/Highway 41A South

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, January 27th, 2021, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned a water outage at 11:00pm, weather permitting, that will affect businesses south of Madison Street (Hwy. 41A South) from Highway 76 to Country Lane.

The water outage and low water pressure are planned to allow for water service line and commercial water meter replacement work and will affect the following businesses in the Clarksville Commons Plaza, Hananoki Shopping Center, and the Dollar General Store.

Business’ Affected

Doctor’s Care

Food Lion

Comet Cleaners

Exxon Fuel Center

Woody’s Pizza

Sango Veterinary Hospital

Sash Salon

Larry’s Nails

Chuckin Clouds

Quality Cleaners

Hananoki Japanese Steakhouse

Dollar General Store

The work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00am on Thursday.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

