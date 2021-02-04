ATF offers reward in Franklin Gun Store Burglary

Franklin, TN – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in conjunction with the Franklin Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from Franklin Gun Shop, a federal firearm licensee (FFL).

On January 28th, 2021, Franklin Gun Shop FFL, 1214 Lakeview Drive, Franklin, Tennessee, was burglarized where approximately 41 firearms were reported stolen to the Franklin Police Department.

ATF Industry Operations Investigators responded to the FFL and are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $ 5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

ATF Special Agent in Charge, Mickey French said, “ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms. ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 888.ATF.TIPS (1.888.283.8477), or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers 615.794.4000.

Information can also be sent through an anonymous eTip to Franklin Police click to submit or *protected email* , through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes, and regulates the firearm industry. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.

