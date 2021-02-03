APSU Men’s Basketball travels to Eastern Kentucky, Thursday

Austin Peay (10-6 | 6-4 OVC) at Eastern Kentucky (14-2 | 8-1 OVC)

Thursday, February 4th, 2021 | 6:00pm CT

Richmond, KY | McBrayer Arena

Clarksville, TN – Revenge will be on Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball teams mind when the Govs travel to Richmond on Thursday, February 4th seeking to avenge an earlier loss to Eastern Kentucky. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm CT.

All eyes will once more be on Terry Taylor this week; the Bowling Green native needs 13 points to take over as the program’s all-time leading scorer, a mark that has belonged to Bubba Wells since his departure in 1997.

The Governors are making their first trip to Eastern Kentucky since 2019; they’ll look to avoid getting swept in the season series by the Colonels for the first time since 2005.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Eastern Kentucky has enjoyed its finest season of the A.W. Hamilton era to this point and has done so despite getting just four appearances each from West Virginia transfer Brandon Knapper (who did have 15 points in the first meeting between the Govs and Colonels) and preseason All-OVC Jomaru Brown. That’s a testament to the depth and talent Hamilton has assembled in Richmond, and why the Colonels find themselves sitting alone in second in the OVC race as we turn toward March.

The Colonels have assembled a one-two punch to rival any in the league with the development of talented freshman Wendell Green Jr. and versatile forward Tre King–over the last six games, including the previous meeting in the Dunn Center, the duo is averaging 37.4 points per game.

Ballhandling will be paramount in this one, as Hamilton’s team deploys a relentless defensive attack designed to disrupt an offense long before it crosses halfcourt. The Colonels force 20.8 turnovers per game, and the Govs committed just 15 in the previous meeting; the lower they keep that number, the higher their chances improve of avenging their home defeat by the Colonels.

APSU’s Last Game Against Eastern Kentucky

An Eastern Kentucky squad that entered the night hitting below 30 percent from beyond the arc made 11 three-pointers to hand the Austin Peay State University Govs an 80-75 defeat at the Dunn Center, January 2nd. Wendell Green Jr., who had six total threes in his first 10 games as a Colonel, hit a quartet of threes in the game’s first eight minutes en route to a 30-point night.

Alec Woodard scored 17 points to lead five Govs in scoring, but the Colonels hit 45.5 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from three, as opposed to APSU’s 38.2 percent and 18.2 percent marks.

Keep An Eye On

Austin Peay State University is looking for its first win in Richmond since 2017.

When opponents score less than 70 points, the Govs are 8-0 this season.

Over their last six games, the Govs are averaging 8.5 threes per night; Austin Peay State University hit more than eight threes just twice in the season’s first 12 games.

In his last seven games, Carlos Paez is averaging 11.0 points and 5.6 assists; he’s also hitting 52.9 percent (18-for-34) from three over his last eight outings.

The APSU Govs are averaging 13.6 fast-break points over their last eight games.

Eastern Kentucky freshman Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 19.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 43.6 percent from three and 73.3 percent at the line over his last six games, including the initial meeting with the Govs in Clarksville.

The APSU Govs are 7-0 this season when outshooting their opponent, and 7-0 when the opponent shoots less than 45 percent from the floor.

In his last eight games, Mike Peake is hitting 65.4 percent from the floor.

In the last seven games, the APSU Govs are averaging 15.3 assists per night.

Milestone Watch—Career: Terry Taylor needs nine free-throw attempts to pass Wes Channels (2006-10) for sixth in program history.

Milestone Watch—OVC: When Taylor passes Wells for the top spot on the Austin Peay scoring list, he’ll also move past the Austin Peay State University legend for sixth in league history as well.

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Students seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking. Failure to comply with any of these measures, by fans or media, could result in immediate expulsion from the arena.

APSU Govs Online

Check back at LetsGoPeay.com and on Austin Peay State University’s Official Athletics Facebook page often for up-to-date news about all APSU Governor athletics, as well as the Governor men’s basketball Twitter page (@AustinPeayMBB). Live stats will be available during the game at PeayStats.com, and all home games and Ohio Valley Conference games can be viewed on the ESPN+ app.

Sections

Topics