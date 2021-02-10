|
|
|
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Ice Storm Warning for late this afternoon
Wednesday, February 10th, 2021
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County beginning late this afternoon.
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect from 6:00pm tonight through 6:00pm Thursday for far northwest Middle Tennessee for ice accumulations of a quarter-inch up to a half-inch possible. Hazardous travel, power outages, and tree damage will be possible.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6:00pm tonight through 6:00pm Thursday for portions of Middle Tennessee for ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch up to a quarter inch. Bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads may become slick, and isolated power outages and tree damage will be possible.
An Ice Storm Warning will remain in effect through 6:00pm Thursday for far northwest Middle Tennessee for ice accumulations of a quarter-inch up to a half-inch possible. Hazardous travel, power outages, and tree damage will be possible.
A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect through 6:00pm Thursday for portions of Middle Tennessee for ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch up to a quarter inch. Bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads may become slick, and isolated power outages and tree damage will be possible.
Significant icing expected from freezing rain. Total ice accumulations from two to three-tenths of an inch.
Power outages and tree damage may occur due to the ice. Travel will be hazardous.
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Ice Storm Warning in Effect For
Montgomery County, Stewart County, and Houston County.
Hazardous Weather Alert in Effect For
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
