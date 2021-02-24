|
Clarksville area Pets of the Week for February 24th, 2021
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 17th, 2021.
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.
Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control
Lu is a beautiful young female pit bull terrier. She is very playful and kind. Lu is a very happy girl and would make an excellent companion.
Blue Razz is an adult female domestic short hair with stunning green eyes. She is litter box trained and her vaccinations are current. This beautiful girl would make an excellent companion.
Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices
Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County
Treble is a 13-year-old, 37-pound spayed female border collie/cattle dog mix. She is house trained and loves to play with other dogs and cats. Treble and her brother Coda are very good friends and would like to be adopted together. They are both very sweet and laid back but unfortunately their owner can no longer care for them.
Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html
Cats Are Us
Blacky is a beautiful dark tortoiseshell female. She was surrendered with her sister Abby, a longhaired brindle calico with a white vest. Their owner passed away and they are seeking a new loving home together. These sweet girls, age 8, would be good companions for someone who would like a settled pair of furry friends. Middle-aged, they have many years of love left to share, and would enjoy a stable forever home. They are vetted, spayed, and litter trained.
Find them at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn
Dover Humane Society
Chuck is a handsome 3-year-old neutered male domestic short hair He is a quiet guy who loves to laze about. He does not want to leave you once you put him in your lap. He loves his cuddle time and is very loving and affectionate. Chuck is fully vetted and litter box trained. He gets along well with other cats.
Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html
Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue
Spark is a handsome 1-year-old neutered male coonhound mix. He is full of spark and gets along well with children and other dogs. He will make a great family dog. If you are looking for a young pup, Spark is your dog. He is leash trained and knows some commands.
Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/
Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee
Ralph is a 3-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier mix. He is short and stocky with a cute curled tail. This goofy boy loves to play ball and curl up with his person at the end of the day. He is working on leash manners and basic training. He is crate trained, microchipped, and fully vetted. Ralph is heart worm positive and his treatment is being paid for.
Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee
Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue
Zuma is a 5-year-old, 18-pound neutered male chihuahua mix. He is vetted and has a microchip. Zuma is a very sweet boy who gets along well with children and other dogs. He is house and crate trained.
Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html
Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm
Josie is a 1-2-year-old medium size female hound mix. She is house trained and is a huge love bug. Josie has a very sweet demeanor. This beautiful girl likes to jump and would do best in a home without small children.
Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920
