Representative Mark Green’s Conscience Protection Amendments rejected by Democrats

Washington, D.C. – On Monday, February 24th, 2021, U.S. Representative Mark Green offered two key amendments to Democrats’ radical “Equality Act” that Democrats rejected out of hand in their markup of the bill.

The amendments would have broadened protections for women and medical providers in a bill that otherwise eliminates conscience protections for Americans of faith.

Representative Green’s first amendment would have ensured that women’s shelters do not lose Federal funds for providing services exclusively to women.

As written, the Equality Act makes it impossible for organizations to turn away biological males identifying as women from women’s spaces such as restrooms, showers, locker rooms, homeless shelters, and domestic violence shelters.

Representative Green said, “House Democrats are ramming through a radical piece of legislation that will have devastating implications for women’s privacy and safety. Many churches and faith communities run women’s shelters to provide hospitality and a safe environment to those who need it most. My amendment would have ensured that these faith-based advocates do not lose access to Federal funds for serving the most vulnerable in their communities according to their consciences.”

Representative Green’s second amendment would have ensured that medical providers are not required to perform sex-reassignment surgeries, abortions, and other procedures that violate their deeply held religious beliefs. As written, the Equality Act forces every medical facility that receives Federal funds, including religious institutions, to perform these procedures or lose funding.

“As a physician, I am concerned by the threat this legislation poses to rights of conscience in the healthcare profession. Many religious hospitals provide medical care free of charge to anyone who passes through their doors. My amendment would have ensured that the Federal government doesn’t regulate these hospitals out of existence by forcing churches and faith communities to choose between charity and conscience,” stated Representative Green.

