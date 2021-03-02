Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held March 4th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – A new year brings a new First Thursday ArtWalk back to Downtown Clarksville.

Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events, and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The March Art Walk will be held March 4th from 5:00pm to 8:00 pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley.

The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Roxy Regional Theatre – (100 Franklin Street)

Peg Harvill Gallery

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist Information

The Roxy Regional Theatre’s Peg Harvill Gallery is proud to feature the art of local artist Jenifer Waelty for the month of March 2021.

Jenifer Waelty (Camp) is an abstract artist born and raised in Clarksville, Tennessee, and a graduate of Northwest High School (class of 2003). She is married to the love of her life and together they have 7 children. Jenifer is a stay-at-home mother, military spouse, and a student at Austin Peay working towards a degree in Psychological Science. She is very passionate about abstract art and is thrilled to be sharing her paintings with the community.

For tickets to and information about our current film series, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.

Additional gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:00am–2:00pm.

DBO Gallery (106 North Second Street)

Paintings Exhibition To Bring Awareness To The Youth Homelessness Crisis

A collection of 12 arresting paintings by Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun will go on display at DBO Gallery in Clarksville, TN next month, to bring awareness to the homeless youth pandemic currently happening on an international scale.

For more Artist information click here.

The Customs House Museum (200 S. 2nd Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second-largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Helping Americans Help Themselves: 140 Years of the Red Cross

Mar 9th – July 18th | Kimbrough Gallery

Celebrating 140 years of the American Red Cross through artifacts, photos, and local stories. The American Red Cross works to rebuild lives and communities after disaster strikes. Read the valiant stories of the beginning of the local Red Cross chapter created in 1917, national humanitarian efforts, and wide-spread volunteerism.

Curiosities: Objects from the Museum Collection

Mar 16th – May 30th | Lobby

An assortment of perplexing objects pulled from the Museum shelves whose uses may not be obvious at first look. Can you guess the function of these items from the past?

The Electrification of the TVA

Mar 16th – June 20th | Memory Lane

Take a look back at the history of the Tennessee Valley Authority and how electricity changed lives, especially for those living on farms.

For a complete list of exhibitions, click here.

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

The DAC is an association of talented local artists and interested patrons dedicated to promoting the visual arts in the Clarksville/Montgomery County area. Our objectives are to sponsor art exhibitions of work by Co-op members and regional artists, to provide continuing support for the Co-op and its membership through the sale of artwork, to encourage arts education with outreach programs and scholarship fundraisers, and to develop membership services that directly support the arts community.

This is a group exhibition showcasing recent works of DAC Members, including artworks In Memoriam for Mark Griggs, Charles Hood, Hilda Waide, and Daryle Grenead.

This exhibit will be on display starting on March 4th, until March 27th.

Admission is free.

The Spires Window at DAC will reflect the Outreach efforts of the Gallery, a “Youth Art Month” window exhibit planned and curated by Peggy Bonnington, the Gallery’s Outreach Coordinator and Board Member.

The DAC is also proud to announce that the DAC is art sponsoring the Children Gallery wall at the Clarksville Public Library on the 2nd floor, under the supervision of artist members and volunteers Hope Brill and Peggy Bonnington. The library’s featured artist for March through June, 2021 is DAC Member and Volunteer Betty Pierce Liles, whose original art is on display for encouraging creativity in our community.

An informal opening reception will safely be held on the First Thursday, March 4th, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. No drinks or food will be served. Maximum occupancy of 10 people, at the same time, within the gallery facility.

The DAC Gallery, located at 96 Franklin Street, in the Downtown Historic Clarksville, is open on Fridays 1:00pm-5:00pm and on Saturdays 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Gallery can also open by appointment for patrons and visitors who are interested in taking a closer look at the exhibits outside business hours.

The DAC remains committed to supporting local artists by exhibiting and promoting art online, and volunteering for in-gallery activities to help the organization survive through the pandemic.

As we prepare to close our in-gallery Photo Expo Exhibit, the online Photo Exhibit will remain accessible online for 90 days, on the DAC website.

Social distancing, hand sanitizing, and wearing of masks or face coverings are observed within the gallery facility, during the pandemic caused by COVID-19 Coronavirus.

For more updates and more information, please visit the gallery’s website or social media accounts:

www.downtownartistsco-op.com

Twitter – @Clarksville_DAC

Instagram – @downtown.artists.cooperative

Facebook – Downtown Artists Cooperative

The 2021 Membership Exhibit is generously sponsored by Sango Wine and Spirits, F&M Bank, Glenn Edgin – The Framemaker, Joe Filippo, Kay & Randy Hasse, Ellen & David Kanervo.

ArtLink Studios (116 Strawberry Alley)

ArtLink Studios located at 116 Strawberry Alley, will be featuring a variety art from our in-house artists.

Artist Information

ArtLink Clarksville will feature Hope Flores Medium is mixed media arts. Hope uses special techniques that cultivate healing and encouragement through creatively showing history. She was featured at APSU Hispanic heritage month and The APSU Woodward Library.

She leads art education and art therapy workshops at ArtLink monthly with an egg-gression art therapy class. She is self-taught but is currently pursuing a fine art degree at APSU. She is a member and participant of the writers guild initiative NYC as well as other art-related work.

We have several of her pieces showcased for Art Walk and you can come to the studio and meet her as well. She is a joy to meet and has an amazing story as well.

Kimo’s Hawaiian Grill (125 Franklin Street)

Aloha! Experience made-from-scratch authentic Hawaiian Dishes. Let us take you on a trip to the Islands on the waves of delicious authentic flavors. We will create the combos of flavor that will have you coming back for more.

Artist Information

Kimo’s Hawaiian Grill is thrilled to support the First Thursday Art Walk in March but will feature resident mural artist, Maria Charms Haycraft this month.

Hi, I’m Maria Haycraft. I’m a stencil artist and founder of ArtLink a creative arts studio/space nonprofit in Historic Downtown Clarksville. I’m passionate about offering our community a creative outlet. I began my art journey in Florida when I discovered stenciling. It grew from there I stenciled everything and eventually created a clothing line based around it called Sacer and Savive. www.sacerandsavive.com

You can check the site or find me on social media. From there I developed more of a passion about giving art back to our community versus just doing art for myself. So through ArtLink I have began networking with other artists and the community to create even more in the community. I love to collaborate with other artists to create a better community creatively. The mural at Kimo’s was my first large-scale piece that I couldn’t have done with Mattie Lewellen whom I brought on at ArtLink as our main intern and studio manager. She is an art student at APSU. She’s super talented and has a passion for all things creative.

Hi! I’m Mattie Lewellen I’m an artist born and raised here in Clarksville TN. My first experience with art was with my mother, who is an amazing artist, and it grew from there. I have been doing art in all mediums: acrylic, watercolor, gauche, etc. for as long as I can remember. When I was a senior in high school I came across ArtLink and have been with them ever since.

The Framemaker (705 North Second Street)

For over two decades, The Framemaker has offered a unique selection of frames and art services to the Middle Tennessee area.

The Framemaker is proud to support the March 2021 First Thursday Art Walk, but will NOT feature any artists or exhibits this month due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Horsefeathers Pottery & Art Studio (94 Franklin Street)

Horsefeathers is a paint your own Pottery and Canvas Studio — Come discover the artist in you!

Horsefeathers is proud to support the March 2021 First Thursday Art Walk, but will not feature an artist due to a private event that night.

Couture Crush (101 Franklin Street)

Couture Crush is proud to support the March 2021 First Thursday Art Walk. Stop in and find the perfect piece to spice up your Spring wardrobe, during the March First Thursday Art Walk!

