APSU Softball series against Southeast Missouri changes to Friday start

March 2, 2021
 

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team announces a schedule change for this weekend’s Ohio Valley Conference opening three-game series at Southeast Missouri.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

Originally scheduled as a Saturday-Sunday three-game set to open conference play, the series will now begin with a 1:00pm, Friday single game at the Southeast Softball Complex and conclude, noon, Saturday with a doubleheader to wrap-up the weekend’s action.

Follow the Govs softball team on APSU's official athletics website Let'sGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for more information or updates.


