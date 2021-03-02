|
APSU Softball series against Southeast Missouri changes to Friday start
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team announces a schedule change for this weekend’s Ohio Valley Conference opening three-game series at Southeast Missouri.
Originally scheduled as a Saturday-Sunday three-game set to open conference play, the series will now begin with a 1:00pm, Friday single game at the Southeast Softball Complex and conclude, noon, Saturday with a doubleheader to wrap-up the weekend’s action.
Follow the Govs softball team on APSU’s official athletics website Let’sGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for more information or updates.
