|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat In The Hat”, Friday
Austin Peay State University Baseball plays Tennessee Vols in home opener, Wednesday
Clarksville, TN – The date and opponent for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball home opener has again changed, but a firecracker of an opener awaits Governors baseball fans.
Tuesday’s originally scheduled game against Lipscomb has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.
Instead, Austin Peay State University’s home-opening foe now is nationally-ranked Tennessee.
The Govs and Vols will play a 4:30pm, Wednesday contest on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. It will be Tennessee’s first visit to Clarksville since 2011.
Austin Peay State University season ticket holders may use their ticket for the canceled Southern Illinois game for admission to Wednesday’s game. Limited single-game tickets remain available with $10.00 reserved chairback seating available and $8.00 general admission seating. Single-game tickets can be purchased online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by phone at 931.221.PEAY during normal office hours (9:00am–4:00pm central time).
Joe Maynard Field/Raymond C. Hand Park Fan Attendance Policies
Austin Peay State University is hosting baseball games at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in accordance with University, NCAA, and OVC guidelines. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols this season. Additionally, the following policies are in effect for fans at Austin Peay State University baseball events:
Austin Peay State University will strictly maintain social distancing measures at Raymond C. Hand Park this season for the safety of fans, players, coaches, and staff. Individuals violating any of the above policies will be required to leave the facility.
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Baseball, APSU Men's Baseball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Governors, Govs, Joe Maynard Field, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Raymond C. Hand Park, SEC, Southeastern Conference, Tennessee, UT, UT Vols, Vols, Volunteers
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.