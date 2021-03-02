Austin Peay State University Baseball plays Tennessee Vols in home opener, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The date and opponent for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball home opener has again changed, but a firecracker of an opener awaits Governors baseball fans.

Tuesday’s originally scheduled game against Lipscomb has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Instead, Austin Peay State University’s home-opening foe now is nationally-ranked Tennessee.

The Govs and Vols will play a 4:30pm, Wednesday contest on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. It will be Tennessee’s first visit to Clarksville since 2011.

Austin Peay State University season ticket holders may use their ticket for the canceled Southern Illinois game for admission to Wednesday’s game. Limited single-game tickets remain available with $10.00 reserved chairback seating available and $8.00 general admission seating. Single-game tickets can be purchased online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by phone at 931.221.PEAY during normal office hours (9:00am–4:00pm central time).

Joe Maynard Field/Raymond C. Hand Park Fan Attendance Policies

Austin Peay State University is hosting baseball games at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in accordance with University, NCAA, and OVC guidelines. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols this season. Additionally, the following policies are in effect for fans at Austin Peay State University baseball events:

Face coverings are required upon entry into Raymond C. Hand Park and must be worn at all times – covering both an individual’s mouth and nose – while in the facility, except while actively eating or drinking.

Seating in the Reserved and General Admission areas at Raymond C. Hand Park should be done in a way that promotes social distancing between individuals or groups that enter the facility together.

Fans that wish to sit in the grass area down the first baseline may do so, but they must maintain proper social distancing with at least six feet between individuals or groups that enter the facility together.

Austin Peay State University will strictly maintain social distancing measures at Raymond C. Hand Park this season for the safety of fans, players, coaches, and staff. Individuals violating any of the above policies will be required to leave the facility.

