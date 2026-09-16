Opioid Grant Funds Available to Montgomery County Nonprofits

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County is proud to announce the launch of its first public grant opportunity using opioid settlement funds. Local nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for funding to support eligible opioid prevention, treatment, recovery, and abatement efforts.

A total of $250,000 has been allocated for this program to address current and prevent future negative impact from opioid and other substance misuse in Montgomery County.

Eligible applicants must be a nonprofit organization serving Montgomery County; must not supplant existing funds with a grant request; and must align with the State of Tennessee’s Opioid Remediation Guidelines published by the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Committee.

Opioid funding must be used in accordance with Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Guidelines for opioid prevention, treatment, recovery, overdose response, education, and related community support services.

All application instructions, reference materials, and other required documents will be available on the Accounts and Budgets webpage on September 21st at ( montgomerytn.gov/account-budget/opioid-settlement-funding ). The deadline for all submissions is November 2nd at 4:00pm CT.

“We’re grateful to be able to put these funds back into the community and expand opportunities for local nonprofit organizations that are helping our residents and families impacted by the opioid crisis. We know this funding helps them continue that work and reach even more people who need it,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

For more information about the public opioid funding application cycle, contact Spencer Taylor, Grant Analyst with Montgomery County, at 931.648.5705 or sctaylor@montgomerytn.gov.