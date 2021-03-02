Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat In The Hat”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday and National Reading Month, the Roxy Regional Theatre is kicking off their Back to the Movies film series with the hilarious live-action adaptation of Seuss’ beloved tale about two bored children whose lives are turned upside-down when a talking cat comes to visit them.

And thanks to our generous friends at Waterdogs SCUBA & Safety, Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat In The Hat” will be presented free of charge at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Friday, March 5th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Mike Myers stars in the title role as the mischievous feline with the red-and-white striped magical stovepipe hat, who arrives at the home of young Sally and Conrad while their mother is out. The family’s pet fish objects to his presence, but that doesn’t stop the trouble-making Cat in the Hat from trying to have fun — no matter how much destruction is left in his wake!

Rating: PG / Running time: 82 minutes / Release year: 2003 / Director: Bo Welch / Cast: Mike Myers, Alec Baldwin, Kelly Preston, Dakota Fanning, Spencer Breslin / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission to this showing is FREE, although we hope you will consider a $5.00 suggested donation to support your Roxy Regional Theatre and help with licensing fees. Tickets must be reserved through our website for contact tracing and tracking purposes. Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging.

Tickets are available online via the below line or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in-person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with local regulations, seating is limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS AND REQUIREMENTS.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies this month, including such favorites as Lee Daniels’ “The Butler”, Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax” and “Shuter Island”.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PlantersBankPresents!

