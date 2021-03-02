Austin Peay State University midway through ‘Campus Race to Zero Waste’

Clarksville, TN – On January 31st, 2021, Austin Peay State University (APSU) joined the “Campus Race to Zero Waste,” with APSU competing against other universities in the medium category. The competition lasts through March 27th, which gives Austin Peay State University eight weeks to track the university’s recycling and composting weights.

Multiple competitions exist within the CR2ZW, such as electronics recycling, composting, and case studies. Austin Peay State University will compete in the Per Capita Classic because recycling is already in place on campus. The University also will participate in the “Electronics Recycling” competition, which allows community involvement.

Austin Peay State University’s sustainability office has placed recycling bins in every building on campus. However, students’ awareness of these bins remains low.

“The biggest thing is I want to use this opportunity to educate everyone on what can go in every bin on campus and then also where the recycling bins are on campus,” said Olivia Herron, APSU sustainability coordinator, said.

She is working with SGA senators to film social media content to inform students where to find the recycling bins across campus.

Here are Austin Peay State University’s Week 4 recycling results:

Cardboard – 1,663 pounds

– 1,663 pounds Cans – 1,138 pounds

– 1,138 pounds Plastic – 307 pounds

– 307 pounds Paper – 260 pounds

Recycling Facts: Plastic grocery bags can be recycled by returning them to Publix, Kroger, Lowe’s, Food Lion or Walmart.

To learn more about APSU’s sustainability efforts, visit https://apsu.edu/sustainability/.

