Clarksville Street Department announces Section of Peachers Mill Road to Close Next Week

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Street Department reports Peachers Mill Road near Marshall Drive will be closed from 8:00am to 4:00pm next week while construction crews cut the roadway to work on sewer and water lines.

A detour will be set up at 8:00am Monday, March 8th to accommodate the utility cut across Peachers Mill Road.

The detour will use Broadmore Drive, Roedeer Drive, Helton Drive, and Carter Road.

The work schedule will allow Peachers Mill to be open to through traffic from 4:00pm to 8:00am daily. Clarksville Street Department said the work should be completed by 4:00pm March 12th.

Motorists and neighborhood residents in the area should be alert to the change in travel patterns next week.

