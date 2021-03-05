Weekly APSU COVID-19 Update for March 5th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently completed a successful first week of administering the Moderna COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine to eligible members of the Clarksville-Montgomery County community.

Montgomery County has now moved into Phase 1c of the state’s vaccination plan, which means anyone over the age of 16 with high-risk medical conditions is eligible for the vaccine.

This includes pregnant women, people who are considered obese, and people with hypertension, diabetes, and COPD. (To receive the Moderna vaccination, which APSU administers, you must be over the age of 18. If someone is 16 or 17, they need to find a Pfizer vaccination location.)

Members of the APSU community who meet phase 1c’s criteria and want to receive the Moderna vaccine on campus need to sign up for an appointment through this link.

Vaccine Standby List Update

Austin Peay State University also developed a standby list for faculty and staff in case we have doses that are in danger of going unused at the end of a day. All APSU faculty and staff are encouraged to sign up for the standby list by filling out this form.

If you’re selected for this list, you’ll receive further instructions about getting the vaccine from the University. Once a person on the standby list receives a vaccine, they will schedule an appointment to receive their second dose.

However, there is a strong chance most individuals on the list will not receive a vaccine because we anticipate having very few, if any, extra doses on a given day.

If you qualify for phase 1c (listed above), please sign up for a vaccination appointment instead of the standby list.

Questions about the vaccine

Some of you have questions and concerns about receiving the vaccination. The vaccines now being administered across the country were approved by the FDA, and they provide the best protection against COVID-19 Coronavirus.

If you still have concerns, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s Frequently Asked Questions about COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccines website at this link. The website provides thorough information regarding vaccine safety and how it works.

If you still have questions, please call the COVID-19 Hotline at 931.221.6537.

Dolly did it

Tennessee’s Dolly Parton wants you to receive the vaccine. Watch her receive her shot in the video below.

Wear Two Masks

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommend individuals wear two masks to protect themselves against COVID-19 and its highly transmittable variants. The best way to do this is to wear a cloth mask over a surgical mask.

According to a recent CDC study, “The receiver’s exposure was maximally reduced (>95%) when the source and receiver were fitted with modified medical procedure masks. These laboratory-based experiments highlight the importance of good fit to optimize mask performance.”

When you’re on campus or in public, please consider wearing two masks.

The numbers provided are active cases being tracked by Austin Peay State University administration. Our data is reliant upon students, faculty, and staff filling out the COVID-19 Coronavirus form on the APSU COVID-19 Website, http://www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

Sections

Topics