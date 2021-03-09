|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health Updates COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Newer: President Joe Biden’s statement on House Taking Up the PRO Act »
APSU Soccer’s Ashley Whittaker scores goal in overtime to give Govs 4-3 victory over Jacksonville State
Clarksville, TN – After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer and Jacksonville State erupted for three goals apiece in the second half to force overtime, in the 103rd minute of double overtime, freshman Isabel Petre found Ashley Whittaker streaking down the sideline and Whittaker beat the Gamecock’s goalkeeper to secure a 4-3 win for the Governors, Tuesday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.
Jacksonville State (0-3-0) tested Austin Peay (1-2-0) early, putting their first three shot attempts on goal, but the Gamecocks were unable to best APSU Govs goalkeeper Peyton Powell in the first half.
Powell made three saves to keep a clean sheet in the first half, but Jacksonville State keeper Aneesa O’Brien also made a pair of first-half saves to keep the Governors off the boards in the first frame.
After the quiet first half, things picked up in a hurry in the second 45 minutes, with Whittaker finding Petre for her career’s first goal in the 56th minute. But the Gamecocks had an answer and one more, with Cynthia Bagozzi scoring in the 66th minute to tie the match and Kylie Wells scoring in the 69th minute to give Jacksonville State a 2-1 advantage.
However the Governors didn’t wait long to erase the Jacksonville State lead, as Tori Case found fellow freshman Hannah Wilson, who beat the Gamecock’s keeper for her career’s first goal in the 74th minute. Wilson’s goal made her the third Austin Peay State University freshman to score her career’s first goal in the past two games, joining Case who scored at SIU Edwardsville, March 5th, and Petre earlier in the contest.
With the score tied at two, the Governors retook the lead when Claire Larose picked up her season’s first point by finding Delanie McKeon, who found the back of the net to give Austin Peay a 3-2 lead in the 80th minute. But Jacksonville State was able to tie the match on a Briana Eads goal in the 87th minute, sending the Governors and Gamecocks to overtime for the second-straight meeting.
The first overtime was uneventful, with neither team taking a shot in the ten-minute period. In the second overtime, Jacksonville State got things started when Ida Cedarburg fired a long shot just over the crossbar in the 101st minute.
Then it was Austin Peay State University’s turn to go on the attack in double overtime, and the Governors found an advantage in transition, with Petre finding a wide-open Whittaker streaking down the sideline. With the Gamecock’s keeper at the near post, Whittaker beat her to the middle of the net in the 103rd minute for the walk-off winner. The game-winning tally was the third career goal for Whittaker and marked the second time in the contest the Governors had used the Petre-Whittaker connection to find the back of the net.
Quotably
Ashley Whittaker
On the game-winning goal
On the Govs second-half offense
APSU Coach Naomi Kolarova
On today’s game
On the Govs offense
Box Score
Jacksonville State 3, Austin Peay 4
Next Up For APSU Soccer
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.