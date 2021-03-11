Austin Peay State University Soccer heads to Southeast Missouri, Friday

Clarksville, TN – After picking up its first win of the season last time out, Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer will kick off a two-match road trip when it squares off with Southeast Missouri in a 6:00pm, Friday, March 11th, contest at Houck Field House in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The Governors scored a trio of second-half goals to set the stage for Ashley Whittaker’s 103rd minute game-winning goal in double overtime against Jacksonville State on Tuesday.

The four goals the Govs scored last time out were the program’s most goals in a single game since a 4-1 win against Jacksonville State on September 28th, 2018.

The Opposition

All-time vs. Southeast Missouri: 6-12-4

6-12-4 All-time vs. SEMO in Cape Girardeau: 2-6-2

2-6-2 Last Meeting: September 29, 2019 (L, 2-1)

September 29, 2019 (L, 2-1) Last Meeting in Cape Girardeau: October 21, 2018 (L, 2-1)

In her 22nd season at the helm of Southeast Missouri soccer, head coach Heather Nelson’s squad received seven first-place votes and was picked to finish second in the 2020 OVC Preseason Poll, as voted on by the league’s head coaches and SIDs.

The Redhawks are 2-0 to start the season after beating Jacksonville State, 3-1, and shutting out Belmont, 1-0, in Nashville.

Sophomore Megan Heisserer is Southeast Missouri’s top-returning scorer, she tallied four goals and a pair of assists in 2019. This season it is Lauren Welker who leads the Redhawks and is tied for second in the OVC with a pair of goals through the first two matches. Junior Bailey Redden has started in goal for the Redhawks in both games this season; she ranks second in the OVC in goals-against average (0.50) and fourth in save percentage (83.3%)

In last season’s meeting with Southeast Missouri, the Redhawks jumped out to an early advantage with a goal in the third minute. After nobody else was able to find the back of the net in the first half, Rachel Bradberry scored the equalizer for Austin Peay State University in the 63rd minute.

However, the match did not stay tied for long, as Southeast Missouri scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute and knocked off the Governors, 2-1, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University erupted for four goals last time out against Jacksonville State, the last time the Governors scored four goals in a single game was when they beat Jacksonville State, 4-1, on September 28th, 2018.

The APSU Govs three second-half goals in Tuesday’s match marked the first time Austin Peay State University has found the back of the net three times in a single half since September 28th, 2018, against Jacksonville State.

Ashley Whittaker’s double-overtime goal against Jacksonville State was the fourth goal of her Austin Peay State University career and it was her first game-winning goal.

In Austin Peay State University’s first three matches, three of the four freshman on the roster have scored the first goal of their collegiate career. Isabel Petre and Hannah Wilson scored in the 56th and 74th minutes, respectively, against Jacksonville State, and Tori Case scored in the 64th minute at SIU Edwardsville.

Whittaker and Petre each scored a goal and assisted on the others goal to tally a career-high three points each against Jacksonville State.

Case dished out an assist against Jacksonville State as well, she is tied with Whittaker and Petre for the team-lead with 3 points this season.

Delanie McKeon scored her career’s second goal when she found the back of the net in the 80th minute against JSU; both of the goals McKeon has scored in her career have been assisted by Claire Larose.

Peyton Powell faced a career-high 23 shots and made a career-high 7 saves at SIUE, March 5th; the junior goalkeeper has already made a career-best 16 saves this season after not starting a game in her first two seasons in Clarksville.

Rachel Bradberry scored her career’s sixth goal in the 73rd minute at SIUE; it was the first time she had found the back of the net since her second-half brace at Jacksonville State (10/11/19).

On October 28th the OVC announced its teams would play a 10-game conference slate with matches played Tuesdays and Fridays; each team has a single bye date built into their schedule as well.

The OVC also decided the size of the OVC Championship field would be reduced to four teams as a one-year measure due to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Fan Attendance Policies

For fans wishing to attend Austin Peay State University soccer matches, there will be limited general admission seating available, with free admission for all fans wishing to attend. The roster card for each match is available by accessing the game notes attached to this article and viewing the final page.

Austin Peay State University is holding soccer matches at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field in accordance with University, NCAA, and OVC guidelines. Additionally, the following policies are in effect for fans at Austin Peay soccer events:

Face coverings are required upon entry into Morgan Brothers Soccer Field and must be worn at all times – covering both an individual’s mouth and nose – while in the facility, except while actively eating or drinking.

Seats in the bleachers at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field are marked with green and red stickers, fans may only sit in the seats marked by green stickers for appropriate social distancing.

Fans that wish to sit in the grass area in front of the bleachers may do so, but they must remain in the marked and socially distant boxes that are painted on the ground.

Austin Peay State University will strictly maintain social distancing measures at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this season for the safety of fans, players, coaches, and staff. Individuals violating any of the above policies will be required to leave the facility.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team will wrap up its season-long two-match road trip when it travels to Murray State for a 1:00pm, Tuesday match. The Governors will then return home to host Eastern Kentucky for a 2:00pm, March 19th match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors soccer Twitter account (@AustinPeaySOCR).

