President Joe Biden’s remarks at Signing of the American Rescue Plan

Washington, D.C. – PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Thank you for coming in. In the weeks that this bill has been discussed and debated, it’s clear that an overwhelming percentage of the American people — Democrats, independents, our Republican friends — have made it clear — the people out there have made it clear they strongly support the American Rescue Plan.

Yesterday, with the final passage of the plan in the House of Representatives, their voices were heard and reflect- — reflected in everything we have in this bill.

And I believe this is — and most people, I think, do as well — this historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation — working people and middle-class folks, the people who built the country — a fighting chance.

That’s what the essence of it is.

And I’m going to have a lot more to say about that tonight and in the next couple of days, and be able to take your questions.

But in the meantime, what I’m going to do is sign this bill, and make the presentation tonight. And then there’s going to be plenty of opportunities where we’re going to be on the road, not only talking about — what I’m talking about tonight is the impact on the virus and how we’re going to end this pandemic. And we’re going to talk all the elements of the bill, beginning Friday, Saturday, and through the week.

So, thank you for being here.

(The bill is signed.)

Got it. Thank you all. Appreciate it.

