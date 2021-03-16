|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU to return to pre-COVID-19 class formats this summer, plans to be face-to-face this fall
Nashville Sounds Bring Back Private Batting Practice Sessions at First Horizon Park
On-Field Availability as Early as March 23rd
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the return of its “Batting Practice at First Horizon Park” experience. The popular summer offering returns with expanded group sizes of 6-25 and can be booked as early as Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021.
Groups can book a one-hour time slot on the First Horizon Park field anytime from Noon – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
For $50.00 per person, the limited-time experience will include the following:
Each group will have the option to reserve an additional 30 minutes for $100.00 at the time of booking. For more information on group bookings, visit www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/battingpractice.
All participants will be subject to a temperature check at the door. Anybody with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted inside First Horizon Park. Pursuant to Order 8 issued by the Metro Department of Health on June 27th, guests 13 and older will be required to wear masks at First Horizon Park while entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark.
Guests may remove masks when eating, drinking, or while on the playing field surface and at least six feet away from another patron.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail .
SectionsSports
TopicsFirst Horizon Park, Milwaukee Brewers, Nashville, Nashville Sounds, Nashville TN, Sounds
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.