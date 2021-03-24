Clarksville Transit System announces Nashville State students ride Free

Student ID will serve as bus pass for Nashville State Students

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Transit System (CTS) now allows students from Nashville State Community College to ride all routes within the system free of charge by showing their student ID as part of the school’s Transportation Assistance Program.

Nashville State will join Austin Peay State University in providing students with aid that extends past the classroom.

“We’re happy to help Nashville State with this program,” CTS Director Paul Nelson said. “Transportation to and from classes should not be an additional barrier that these students face when trying to receive an education.”

“We’re grateful for the partnership with the Clarksville Transit System that allowed us to expand this resource to students at the Clarksville campus,” said Lauren Bell, Nashville State Foundation’s executive director. “This transportation program is one of several resources we developed to address the most significant challenges our students struggle with while attending classes.

“Our ‘Beyond Financial Aid’ initiative provides child care, nutrition, textbook, transportation, and unexpected emergency assistance. These resources would not be possible without the generous support of individuals and community partners,” Bell stated.

Nashville State Community College opened its Clarksville campus at 1760 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in 2012 and is home to approximately 950 students.

Additional information about the Transportation Assistance Program can be found at www.nsccf.org/transportation.

For more about CTS, go to www.ridects.com

