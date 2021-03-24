Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans North Riverside Drive lane shifts tonight for water line work

Wednesday, March 24th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will close approximately 100 feet of the outer northbound lane at 617 North Riverside Drive between McClure Street and North Spring Street at 7:00pm for water service line repair.

North Riverside will be passable; however, lanes will be shifted to the inside and center turning lanes during the work.

Motorists may wish to choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic congestion at the worksite.

Motorists are also asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone.

The water service line work is anticipated to be finished and the lane returned to normal traffic flow by approximately 12:00am.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Sections

Topics