Austin Peay State University Track and Field signs Ashleigh Stephen

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team is pleased to welcome Ashleigh Stephen of Whitehaven High School to the program as a signee for the 2021 recruiting class.

The sprint dynamo does a little of everything for the Tigers, running anywhere from the 200 meter to the 5000 meter for Whitehaven.

She does most of her damage in the sprints, currently ranking fourth in the state in the 400-meter dash with a recent 58.31 mark, and her 25.85 200-meter is among the state’s top-10 as well.

Stephen joins a growing group of standout sprinters; she joins Jewel Jennings, who leads the state in the 400-meter dash rankings, and Lauren Lewis out of Georgia to add to the stable of talented sprinters leading the next generation under Austin Peay State University head coach Valerie Brown.

“We are excited to welcome Ashleigh to the Austin Peay Track Family,” Brown said. “After conversations with Ashleigh and her parents we felt she would make a great asset to our program. She comes from a great program and has been a part of a championship culture in high school. We believe Ashleigh has a lot of potential and untapped talent in the long sprints. We are excited to develop her in all her events and have her join a well-rounded 2021 recruiting class.”

Brown’s first full recruiting class as head coach currently comprises Sydney Hartoin, Alexa Oatman, and Madi Wallace in addition to the trio of Jennings, Lewis and Stephen in the sprints.

