Austin Peay State University Tennis’ Frederic Schlossmann named Second Team All-OVC
Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis freshman Frederic Schlossmann has been named a Second-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, the league announced Friday.
Schlossmann posted a 4-8 mark in singles play during his freshman campaign, winning twice in No. 2 singles before moving to No. 1 singles and winning twice more in the final five matches of the season.
In doubles play, Schlossmann partnered with Anton Damberg to win a team-best three matches as the Governors No. 1 doubles duo.
A native of Regensburg, Germany, Schlossmann was named OVC Player of the Week for the first time in his career on April 14th. Schlossmann was the first Austin Peay State University men’s tennis player to be named the OVC Player of the Week since Christian Edison on March 27th, 2019, and he was the first Govs freshman to take home the OVC’s player of the week honors since Almantas Ozelis on April 12th, 2016.
Schlossmann’s All-OVC selection also marks 12th-consecutive season that the Austin Peay men’s tennis program has had an all-conference selection
Schlossmann and the rest of the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will be back in action at the OVC Men’s Tennis Championship when they play a semifinal match against Tennessee Tech, April 24th, at the Wesselman Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.
For news, scores, and schedule updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter (@AustinPeayMTN).
2020-21 OVC Men’s Tennis All-Conference Honors
Men’s First Team
Marko Illic, Belmont
Joaquin Vallejo, Jacksonville State
Maj Tomac, Jacksonville State
Carlos Vincent, Tennessee Tech
Elias Grubert, Tennessee Tech
Rafael Tosetto, Tennessee Tech
Men’s Second Team
Frederic Schlossmann, Austin Peay
Arthur Toledo, Belmont
Tomas Luis, Belmont
Aljaz Kaplja, Jacksonville State
Evzen Holis, Tennessee Tech
Andre Rodeia, Tennessee Tech
OVC Player of the Year: Marko Ilic, Belmont
Freshman of the Year: Maj Tomac, Jacksonville State
Coach of the Year: Kenny Doyle, Tennessee Tech
