Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf finishes Seventh at OVC Championships

Muscle Shoals, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team brought its 2021 season to a close Tuesday at the final round of the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championships at the Robert Trent Jones stop at the Shoals on the Fighting Joe.

The Govs moved up in the final round thanks to a 292 to move ahead of Eastern Kentucky, finishing seventh overall with a three-round 898.

UT Martin (861) won the team event, with Belmont (863) and SIU Edwardsville (869) rounding out the top three.

“Everybody knows how OVC is, and the added pressure you place on yourself this time of year,” said head coach Robbie Wilson. “The more experience you get playing that kind of golf, the better equipped you are to play well.

“We have an incredibly hard-working group of guys who haven’t quit all year; they never let up, never coasted in. I’m really proud of everyone, especially the seniors.”

Austin Peay State University seniors Austin Lancaster and Michael Busse were strong throughout the tournament and closed their careers with a flourish in the final round. Lancaster finished tied for 12th in his final event as a Gov, posting a 219 (77-70-72) to close out an outstanding career. His 4.50 stroke average on par-5 holes tied for the tournament-best, while his 34 pars were a team-high.

Busse finished with a team-high 11 birdies for the event, tied for sixth among all competitors. He caught fire on the back-nine, coming in with a three-under 33 to cap his Austin Peay career. His 224 (73-80-71) left him tied for 26th, one shot ahead of Garrett Whitfield (78-74-73—225; t-28th); Whitfield was the lone Gov to post incremental improvements each round, and led the squad in par-3 scoring (3.00 strokes/hole).

Chase Korte (81-75-76—232; t-41st) was the fourth and final Gov to post a score in all three rounds. Micah Knisley was reinserted as the No. 5 on Tuesday and fired a 78 to close it out for the Govs. Both found their stride on the back-nine, with Korte canning par on eight of nine holes and Knisley bringing his season to a close with a one-under 35 on the back.

This brings a close to the 2021 campaign for Austin Peay State University and to the careers of Lancaster, Busse and Alex Vegh. Austin Peay is scheduled to return Knisley, Korte, Whitfield, and a host of experienced players for next season’s lineup.

“We’re going to miss them,” Wilson said. “They’ve been great leaders. We think the culture is in place where the next group can continue that. But I thank those guys for what they’ve done and the foundation they laid for us.”

